What happens when life forces us to slow down?

For Gabriella Korosi, that question became deeply personal. An artist, author, writer, blogger, nurse, and public health professional, Gabriella came to mindfulness not simply as a concept to study, but as something she experienced through injury, recovery, nature, and the unexpected lessons that emerge when our normal pace of life is interrupted. Her nursing background spans hospital, nursing-home, clinical, home-health, mental-health, addiction, cardiology, nephrology, and community-health settings, complemented by graduate education in nursing and public health. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighborhoods Project

During a recent Healthy Neighborhoods Project Fireside Chat, Gabriella shared her journey with mindfulness and healing through nature. Rather than presenting slides or teaching a formal method, she chose storytelling—because the mindfulness she wanted to describe was something she had lived. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

Her message was beautifully simple:

We don’t necessarily need to escape our lives to experience mindfulness. We may simply need to stop rushing through them.

When Life Slows the Movie Down

Gabriella had practiced mindfulness before her injuries, but she described her understanding of it as becoming much deeper afterward. A mild traumatic brain injury, an ankle injury, other physical injuries, and eventually surgery dramatically changed the pace of her life. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

She described the experience almost as if someone had slowed a movie to a fraction of its normal speed. Things that had once happened automatically became extraordinarily slow. For a time, she couldn’t function in the ways she had before.

But there was one place where she felt good:

outside.

She began spending much of her time in nature—not accomplishing anything, not trying to get somewhere, but simply sitting, standing, walking when she could, lying down, observing, and absorbing what was around her. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

And something began to happen.

She noticed connection.

She noticed calmness.

And she noticed mindfulness emerging naturally.

Mindfulness Isn’t About Emptying the Mind

One of the most useful distinctions in Gabriella’s talk was her recognition that mindfulness doesn’t require us to somehow stop thinking.

Our minds are often busy.

They plan.

They remember.

They worry.

They jump toward the next thing.

And Gabriella’s invitation wasn’t to fight that process. Instead, she suggested something gentler:

acknowledge and observe where you are in the moment.

As she put it, the mind may simply do what it wants to do. Rather than becoming frustrated because we cannot “empty” it, we can notice it. We can accept the mind as it is. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

That changes mindfulness from a performance into a relationship with our own experience.

There is nothing to win.

There is nowhere we have to arrive.

There is simply something to notice.

Let Go of Expectation

A recurring idea in Gabriella’s story was expectation—or more precisely, letting go of it.

As she recovered and gradually returned to writing, meetings, conversations, Fireside Chats, and the other activities of everyday life, she noticed that reaching the profound states of presence she experienced during recovery became more difficult.

Her life had changed again.

So had her brain.

So had her responsibilities.

A friend offered her a useful reminder:

Have no expectation.

That became an important insight. Gabriella could not demand that today’s mindfulness experience reproduce yesterday’s. Nor can we.

Every person’s life contains different responsibilities, stresses, pain, distractions, and circumstances. Mindfulness isn’t necessarily about recreating some perfect peaceful state. It is about meeting this moment, as it actually is. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

Nature as a Doorway Back to Presence

Nature became one of Gabriella’s most powerful pathways into that experience.

She described simply being outside without wanting anything from the experience.

Not thinking about where she needed to go next.

Not worrying about what had already happened.

Not turning a walk into another task to complete.

Just being there.

As she spent more time outside, she experienced nature differently. Birds, butterflies, animals, smells, colors, sensations, and the surrounding landscape seemed more noticeable. During an extended experience in nature, she recalled colors becoming extraordinarily vivid and her sensory awareness becoming heightened. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

There is a subtle but important lesson here.

Perhaps nature didn’t suddenly become more alive.

Perhaps Gabriella became more available to notice how alive it had always been.

From Doing to Being

Modern life rewards doing.

Finish the task.

Answer the message.

Attend the meeting.

Solve the problem.

Move to the next thing.

Gabriella’s recovery temporarily made much of that impossible. What remained was something many of us rarely give ourselves permission to experience:

being.

Her occupational therapist encouraged her to return to things she loved. Two of those were nature and writing. Because looking at a computer and typing were initially difficult, Gabriella began using voice recordings. Those recordings eventually contributed to her writing and nature-walk work. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

The limitation itself invited another way forward.

Her experience eventually contributed to her book, Mindfulness Moments Downloaded from Within. She introduced the book during the Fireside Chat as part of the story of how her relationship with nature and mindfulness evolved. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

There is something powerful in that transformation:

What interrupted her previous life also opened another way of experiencing it.

The Practice Can Be Ordinary

Mindfulness does not have to happen on a meditation cushion.

Gabriella reminded us that virtually any activity can include mindful observation.

Walking.

Sitting outside.

Watching birds.

Listening.

Looking at a tree.

Noticing a smell.

Feeling the air.

Observing what the mind is doing.

Even noticing, I’m distracted right now, is itself an act of noticing.

That means mindfulness can become less about adding another activity to an already crowded schedule and more about changing how we inhabit activities already happening.

The question shifts from:

“How do I find time to practice mindfulness?”

to:

“Can I be present for a little more of the life I’m already living?”

Nature, Healing and Connection

Gabriella spoke of nature as bringing her a sense of calm and relief during recovery. She also discussed the connection between humans and the natural environment, including the sensory experience of forests, trees, plants, fresh air, animals, and green spaces. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

For those unable to easily get outside, she encouraged bringing elements of nature indoors through plants, views, and other forms of contact with the natural world. She also recalled a Hungarian tradition from her childhood in which even very young babies were regularly brought outdoors, while older people would sit outside, watch the neighborhood, talk with those passing by, and remain connected to the world around them. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

That observation connects mindfulness with something larger than individual stress reduction.

Nature can reconnect us not only with ourselves, but with place, community, other living things, and one another.

And that makes the subject particularly meaningful for The Healthy Neighborhoods Project.

When We Notice More, Life Becomes Larger

One of the most beautiful themes of Gabriella’s talk was noticing.

When she slowed down, she noticed more.

Colors became brighter.

Sounds became richer.

Animals seemed more present.

Sensations became clearer.

Her relationship with the natural world deepened. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

That suggests an intriguing possibility:

Our lives may not always need more experiences.

Sometimes they may need more awareness of the experiences already here.

The bird was already singing.

The breeze was already moving.

The tree was already there.

The person sitting across from us was already worthy of our attention.

Mindfulness allows us to arrive for it.

The Unexpected Gift Inside Recovery

Gabriella did not romanticize injury. Her brain injury, physical injuries, surgery, and inability to walk normally forced a slowing that she did not choose.

Yet from within that experience she discovered something she now considers a gift: a different relationship with nature, time, and awareness.

She described rediscovering nature during her healing and experiencing a depth of connection and calm she had not known in quite the same way before. It changed not merely what she did, but how she wanted to live. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

Toward the end of her talk, she compared mindfulness to those wonderful periods of flow when we become so immersed in something that suddenly we realize an hour has disappeared.

For Gabriella, those moments point toward something modern life too easily forgets:

the importance of allowing ourselves enough time simply to be. Gabriella - The Healthy Neighbo…

A Simple Invitation

Perhaps mindfulness does not need to begin with a complicated practice.

Today, try something much smaller.

Step outside.

Pause.

Don’t try to accomplish anything for a few minutes.

Notice the temperature.

Notice the light.

Listen for the farthest sound you can hear.

Then notice the nearest.

Look at something living—a tree, flower, bird, cloud, even a small patch of grass.

Notice what your mind is doing.

And whatever it is doing, don’t make it wrong.

Simply notice.

You may discover that the present moment wasn’t missing.

You were simply moving too quickly to notice it.

Questions to Carry With You

As you move through the coming week, consider:

Where in my life am I rushing toward the next thing?

What happens when I experience nature without needing anything from it?

Can I observe my thoughts without needing to stop or correct them?

What becomes visible when I slow down?

Where might I create one small moment each day simply to be?

What is already beautiful in my life that I have stopped noticing?

Gabriella’s story reminds us that mindfulness isn’t necessarily somewhere we eventually arrive.

It is something we repeatedly rediscover.

Notice. Observe. Accept. Be.

And perhaps, every once in a while, allow yourself to become so present that you forget to look at the clock.

About The Healthy Neighborhoods Project

The Healthy Neighborhoods Project brings people together around a simple but far-reaching vision: creating healthier people, stronger connections, and healthier communities—one person, one neighborhood at a time.

For more information, please visit The Healthy Neighborhoods Website.

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