The Healthy Neighborhood Project

The Healthy Neighborhood Project

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Oct 6

Thank you for the opporturnity to present at the THNP’s fireside chat. We had a very engaging discussion. Thank you Steven for creating this beautiful card and summary.

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Neetu S.'s avatar
Neetu S.
Oct 7

‘Mindfulness is about meeting the moment as it actually is’. Very well said!

Spending time in nature indeed makes us aware of the things we never notice otherwise.

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